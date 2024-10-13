Another attack by guided aerial bombs in Sumy region: some people are left without gas and electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Up to 20 residential buildings were damaged as a result of a strike by guided aerial bombs on the city of Hlukhiv, Sumy region. Some residents of the town were left without gas and electricity supply.
Up to 20 residential buildings were damaged as a result of a strike by guided aerial bombs on the town of Hlukhiv, Sumy region. Some residents of the city were left without gas and electricity supply. This was reported by Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
It is noted that according to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.
“The strike damaged up to 20 residential buildings, windows and balcony cladding in a five-story apartment building, 10 outbuildings, 3 garages, 2 cars, etc. Preliminary, no one was injured. As a result of the attack, 72 subscribers were left without gas supply and 2863 without electricity,” Sumy RMA said in a statement.
To recap
At night and in the morning, the enemy fired at Sumy region with multiple rocket launchers.