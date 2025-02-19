Another 15 Ukrainian children rescued from occupation: what Russians did with them

Ukraine has managed to bring home 15 more children as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Today we have great news: 15 children have been brought back home as part of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA - Yermak said.

According to him, among them was a large family where the mother refused to give up her Russian documents and was subjected to constant pressure from the occupiers. Her children were forced to attend propaganda schools and threatened if they refused. Also, three teenagers who had received calls to the Russian army returned. One of them was abducted from his home by the occupiers and forced to sign a contract. Two young children, after losing their mother, ended up in a Russian orphanage, where they were isolated from their families, forced to sing propaganda songs and taught military skills.

