Another 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home today, three of them from Odesa region

Today, September 14, another 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home. According to preliminary information, three of them are from Odesa region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

These are defenders of Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, police officers - he wrote.

"We thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the team of the President's Office, and the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war for their constant work to bring our guys and girls home!" added Kiper.

