Anniversary of Brovary plane crash: indictment to go to court in 2024 - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation expects the indictment in the case of the plane crash in Brovary that occurred a year ago to go to court in 2024. This was reported by the SBI communications adviser Tetyana Sapyan during a telethon on Thursday, an UNN reports.

I hope that after the pre-trial investigation is completed and five SES employees are suspected of violating flight safety rules and negligence, we will soon realize that the case is in court, and the court will determine what punishment they should face - Sapian noted.

She indicated that the pre-trial investigation was completed at the end of November last year, and the case file is now open for review by the defense and the injured parties together with the lawyer.

Is there an indictment in court? I will tell you that there is not. For now, everything is happening within the law. (...) In 2024, the indictment will go to court, I think we will talk about this again sometime in the spring - Sapian said.

According to her, the pre-trial investigation contains 163 volumes, each with about 250 pages, and it will take time to read all the materials.

Recall

On November 27, 2023, the SBI completed the investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary, where the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed.

On January 18, 2023, in the morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten and a residential building. The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych - were on board as part of the task force, as well as crew members.

In addition to the high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and their entourage, four women and a young child who had just come to the kindergarten were killed in the crash. 31 people, including 13 children, sustained injuries of varying severity.

As reported by Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, more than 30 experts were involved in the investigation of the Brovary plane crash.