Andriushchenko: enemy is redeploying troops in the evening and trying to sneak through Mariupol, afraid of targeting

Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported that Russian troops are moving in the direction of Novoazovsk, in the evening and trying to skip Mariupol because they are afraid of a strike, UNN reports.

Details

"The transfer of manpower in the direction of Novoazovsk and further to Russia continues. It's still a 'hodgepodge'," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

However, according to him, "newly painted trucks" appeared. "Similar to the ones we saw earlier when they were moving to the Rozivsko-Pologivske direction of Zaporizhzhia region," he said.

"There is no slowdown. The time of the transfer is evening. They are spending the night in Mariupol district, trying to cross the city without stopping. They are afraid of being targeted," wrote an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

