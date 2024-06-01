An increase in the electricity tariff, changes in the registration of subsidies for certain categories of the population. What other innovations are expected for Ukrainians from June 1

Starting from the first of June, the electricity tariff for domestic consumers will increase in Ukraine, and there will be certain changes in the registration of subsidies for certain categories of the population, writes UNN.

On the last day of May, the Cabinet of ministers decided to raise the tariff for electricity for domestic consumers to UAH 4.32 per kWh.

At the same time, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers using electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume up to 2000 kWh of electricity per month during this period).

At the same time, the" night tariff " (with the corresponding two-zone meter installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

Since June 2024, the Cabinet of ministers has decided to restore the general procedure for assigning and paying housing subsidies and benefits for those people who lived in the temporarily occupied territories or territories of active military operations in 2022.

Such people need to apply for an extension of payments of housing subsidies or benefits by July 1. We are talking about those people who simultaneously meet four criteria:

- If the person is a recipient of a housing and communal subsidy or benefit;

- At the same time, she was the recipient of a subsidy or benefit as of the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022;

- Lived (or lives) in the temporarily occupied territory or in the zone of active military operations;

- If since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, such a person has not applied to the social protection authorities or the pension fund of Ukraine for reassignment of subsidies or benefits (now this must be done before July 1, 2024).

In June 2024, internally displaced persons will be able to apply for a subsidy for rental housing. Its size will take into account the cost of renting in a particular region or city of the country. In addition, the amount of the subsidy will depend on:

- from the number of persons in the household that rents housing;

- from the household's income and ability to pay rent bills independently (the lower the income, the higher the percentage of the rental price will be covered by the subsidy).