An extraordinary level of fire danger is expected in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
An extraordinary level of fire danger is expected in the Kyiv region from August 30 to September 1. Forecasters warn of a high probability of fires in ecosystems due to weather conditions.
Forecasters predict that there may be an extreme level of fire danger between August 30 and September 1.
Transmits UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Fire hazard warning for Kyiv region on August 30 - September 1 - extreme level of fire hazard.
According to the Hydrometeorological Center, weather conditions will contribute to a high probability of fires in ecosystems in Kyiv region. They also warn of the danger of ignition sources and open flames.
