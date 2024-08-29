An extraordinary level of fire danger is expected in Kyiv region

Forecasters predict that there may be an extreme level of fire danger between August 30 and September 1.

Transmits UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Fire hazard warning for Kyiv region on August 30 - September 1 - extreme level of fire hazard.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, weather conditions will contribute to a high probability of fires in ecosystems in Kyiv region. They also warn of the danger of ignition sources and open flames.

