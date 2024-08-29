Fire breaks out in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv due to falling drone debris

A gazebo in a cottage community is on fire in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

According to residents, a drone crash landed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency services arrived at the scene. It was discovered that a gazebo in a cottage community caught fire due to falling debris. Rescuers are working to eliminate the fire. There is no information about the victims.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force informed about the movement of enemy attack drones in the direction of the Ukrainian capital. Explosions were reported in Kyiv at the time.

