An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic threat

The sound of an explosion was reported in Kryvyi Rih. Prior to that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of the enemy's use of ballistic weapons, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih," Suspilne reported.

An air raid alert is in effect in Dnipropetrovs'k and a number of regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east. They called on Kryvyi Rih to take cover in shelters.

