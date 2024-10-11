An explosion was heard in Kharkiv: probably outside the city - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. Occupants hit with a guided aerial bomb in the area of Dergachi, information about the victims and destruction is being investigated.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, probably outside the city, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.
“Occupants struck with a KAB in the area of Dergachi. Information about the victims and damage is being investigated,” said Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachi MVA.
Earlier, the Air Force warned about the launch of the UAS in Kharkiv region.
