Massive air strike on Kupyansk: one person killed, 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the residential sector of Kupyansk. As a result of the attack, 2 private houses and 2 outbuildings caught fire, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured.
On October 11, in the afternoon, Russian occupants conducted an air strike on the residential sector of Kupyansk. As a result of the attack, 2 private houses and 2 outbuildings on the area of 240 m² caught fire. The dead wood near the houses also caught fire
Fifteen rescuers and three units of SES equipment were engaged in the aftermath.
According to rescuers, 1 person died and 5 were injured.
