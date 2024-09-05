An explosion was heard in Kharkiv: it may be an incident outside the city

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. It was probably outside the city. Earlier, the Air Force reported that tactical aircraft launched the CAB in the region.

UNN writes with reference Suspilne.

Details

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a CAB in the Kharkiv region, as tactical aircraft were spotted.

To recap

In Kharkiv , explosions occurred the day before in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts.

The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region