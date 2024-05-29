An explosion occurs in America: 7 people are injured and significant material damage is caused

An explosion has occurred in the United States, injuring 7 people and causing significant material damage. This is reported by AP News, UNN reports.

Details

A natural gas explosion occurred in the American city of Youngstown, causing significant material damage and injuries to 7 people.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon local time and was so strong that it tore off the facade of the building. According to the report, the building's ground floor housed a bank and several apartments.

Firefighters provided appropriate assistance to the people.

Seven of the wounded were rushed to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson said that one person was in critical condition, but did not disclose details.