An explosion occurred in Berdiansk and a fire broke out. Occupants claim that "reeds are burning"

An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk, followed by a fire. The occupiers claim that "the reeds are burning," UNN reports.

Details

According to the Telegram channel Berdiansk Segodnya, an explosion occurred in the city around 20:15.

The occupiers' monitoring channels did not report the missile threat.

According to Berdyansk residents, the fire was spotted in the area of Kosy.

"Berdiansk residents wrote on social media that it was loud. Then a fire broke out. Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene. Earlier it was repeatedly reported that in Kolonia, on the territory of the Dormash plant, the occupiers set up a base for the repair of military equipment," the Telegram channel said.

Occupation bots are already spreading the "reeds are burning" version.