An explosion is heard in Kharkiv: what is known
According to media reports, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city.
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city limits," the report says.
Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosion.
Earlier, the Air Force warned about the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-eastern and eastern directions.
"There is a threat of using aviation weapons for the frontline regions!"- added in the Air Force.