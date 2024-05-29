An explosion is heard in Kharkiv: what is known

The explosion was heard in Kharkiv. According to Suspilne, the explosion probably occurred outside the city, reports UNN.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city limits," the report says.

Kharkiv region: Russians may become more active in the Zolochiv direction, the authorities are ready for a possible evacuation

Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosion.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-eastern and eastern directions.

"There is a threat of using aviation weapons for the frontline regions!"- added in the Air Force.