An exhibition of drones and robots of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine takes place in Kyiv

A unique exhibition of unmanned weapons and robotic equipment organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is taking place on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv. Visitors have the opportunity to get acquainted with dozens of exhibits, including equipment that is actively used by units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), UNN reports .

Details

The exhibition features reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by police at the front, as well as robotic equipment of the State Emergency Service, including underwater drones, robots and all-terrain vehicles. This equipment is used to extinguish fires, survey water areas, and demine.

The exhibition attracted the attention of not only Ukrainians but also foreign guests. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite was particularly impressed, attending the event and expressing her support for the latest Ukrainian developments.

In addition to the equipment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the exhibition also features the exposition of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The exhibition will run until August 25, so everyone still has the opportunity to visit St. Sophia Square and see the latest achievements of Ukrainian engineering.

