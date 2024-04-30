Photo exhibition dedicated to the siege of Mariupol by Russian occupation forces opens in Toronto

A photo exhibition about the siege of Mariupol by Russian occupation forces in 2022 has opened in the Toronto City Hall. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, Oleg Nikolenko.

Details

For the next three weeks, the Consulate General will be telling the people of Toronto about Mariupol. We will hold a series of events dedicated to the occupied city and its defenders. We started with the opening of the photo exhibition "Mariupol" by the famous Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Malolietka and director Mstyslav Chernov at the Toronto City Hall today - the diplomat said.

According to him, the opening was attended by representatives of the Toronto mayor's office, the consular corps, and visitors to the building

He added that everyone can visit the exhibition at Toronto City Hall until May 3, after which it will be presented at the largest higher education institution in Canada, the University of Toronto.

Addendum

The photo exhibition "Mariupol" includes 40 photographs by Yevhen Malolietka and Mstyslav Chernov from the life of the Ukrainian city during its siege by Russian occupation forces in 2022.

Yevheniy and Mstyslav were the only journalists of AR who were in Mariupol during the hostilities. They managed to take out the footage, which later became the basis for the photo exhibition and the movie "20 Days in Mariupol".

Recall

The Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" about the Russian siege of Mariupol was shown in the European Parliament.