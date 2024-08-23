Enemy drone attack was repelled at night in Kirovohrad region, without consequences

An enemy drone attack was repelled at night in Kirovohrad region, without any consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 14 attack UAVs, including in the skies over our region. Preliminary information - there were no consequences - Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

14 Russian “Shaheds” destroyed in the skies over Ukraine at night, two more lost