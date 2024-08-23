Enemy drone attack was repelled at night in Kirovohrad region, without consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 14 attack drones, including over the Kirovohrad region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
An enemy drone attack was repelled at night in Kirovohrad region, without any consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Friday, UNN reports.
Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed 14 attack UAVs, including in the skies over our region. Preliminary information - there were no consequences
