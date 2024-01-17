An employee of a shipyard who passed data on energy facilities in Izmail to Russia will spend 15 years behind bars

An employee of a shipyard who passed data on energy facilities and the seaport of Izmail, Odesa region, to the enemy was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Prosecutors proved that at the end of 2022, the convict passed on to the Russian special services data on the location of critical infrastructure facilities and units of the Defense Forces in the city of Izmail, - the message says.



Details

In addition, while at work, the aggressor's accomplice collected information about the shipyard's activities. He also observed the dynamics of vessel calls to the local port and the types of cargo they transported.

At the same time, the report notes that the collaborator was aware that this information could be used by the aggressor state for shelling.

Law enforcement officers detained him in January 2023. During the search, they seized a cell phone with evidence of criminal activity.

