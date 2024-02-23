$41.340.03
An elegy for peace: Odesa Opera presents an artistic aria in Italy dedicated to the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32724 views

Odesa National Opera and Ballet Theater presented a concert program "ELEGIA PER LA PACE" ("Elegy of Peace") at the Italian National Parliament on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presented a concert program "ELEGIA PER LA PACE" ("Elegy for Peace") in the Italian National Parliament. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The concert program is dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The artistic aria was held at the invitation of the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian National Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana.

"The opera soloists, accompanied by a symphony orchestra, performed works by the prominent Italian composer G. Puccini and Ukrainian classical music," Kiper writes.

The concert was broadcast live by the Italian TV channel RAI3. According to the Italian media (Stampa Parliament, Rai3, Associazione Generale Italiana dello Spettacolo, etc.), this artistic event influenced the further development of parliamentary cooperation, the head of the regional state administration said.

"We thank the National Parliament of Italy for the opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to the urgent problems of our country and the meanings that Ukrainians are living with now," he summarized .

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

