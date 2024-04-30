An attempt to illegally sell cars imported as humanitarian aid for the military is prevented in Kyiv region

An attempt to sell cars imported for the needs of the Defense Forces was stopped in Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Customs Service and the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is reported that the unit for combating smuggling and customs violations of the Kyiv Customs together with the National Police of Ukraine prevented an attempt to illegally sell seven cars imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid to the military.

7 attempts of commercial sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid without paying taxes were exposed - the statement said.

A local resident tried to sell used Volvo, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and two Opel cars through a classified ad in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, and found potential buyers.

According to the electronic database of the customs office, these cars were imported into Ukraine in April 2024 as humanitarian aid. The Customs reminded that according to national legislation, goods defined as humanitarian aid are exempt from taxation when imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. Since the citizen used the cars for purposes other than those for which the benefits were granted, there was a customs duty evasion.

Kyiv Customs drew up 7 protocols on violation of customs rules under Art. 485 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, and seized the vehicles as evidence.

The police noted that after the necessary procedures are completed, the seized vehicles will be transferred to the military.

