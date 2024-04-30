An attempt to illegally sell cars imported as humanitarian aid for the military is prevented in Kyiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88130 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108867 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251563 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174451 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165663 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226552 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36332 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70554 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38429 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31909 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224988 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70554 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113168 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114053 views
An attempt to illegally sell cars imported as humanitarian aid for the military is prevented in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23613 views

Seven cars imported as humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian military were seized after a local resident tried to illegally sell them without paying taxes in Bucha district of Kyiv region.

An attempt to sell cars imported for the needs of the Defense Forces was stopped in Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Customs Service and the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the unit for combating smuggling and customs violations of the Kyiv Customs together with the National Police of Ukraine prevented an attempt to illegally sell seven cars imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid to the military.

7 attempts of commercial sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid without paying taxes were exposed

- the statement said.

A local resident tried to sell used Volvo, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and two Opel cars through a classified ad in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, and found potential buyers.

According to the electronic database of the customs office, these cars were imported into Ukraine in April 2024 as humanitarian aid. The Customs reminded that according to national legislation, goods defined as humanitarian aid are exempt from taxation when imported into the customs territory of Ukraine. Since the citizen used the cars for purposes other than those for which the benefits were granted, there was a customs duty evasion.

Kyiv Customs drew up 7 protocols on violation of customs rules under Art. 485 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, and seized the vehicles as evidence.

The police noted that after the necessary procedures are completed, the seized vehicles will be transferred to the military.

Customs officers found almost five hundred violations during the import of humanitarian aid in 202324.04.24, 15:08 • 19839 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

