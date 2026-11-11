An atmospheric front will bring rain and wet snow to Ukraine

On Wednesday, November 11, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an atmospheric front arriving from Western Europe. It will bring unsettled weather with abundant rain to most regions. Atmospheric pressure will initially fall rapidly, while in the afternoon, behind the front, it will begin to rise slightly in the Right-Bank region. Winds will predominantly be from the southeast, shifting to westerly in the Right-Bank region during the day.

During the day, there will be rain in the Left-Bank region (with sleet in places in the western and northern regions); elsewhere, there will be no significant precipitation. Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to westerly and northwesterly in the Right-Bank region, at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 1–6° above zero, and in the southern part of the country, 8–13° above zero during the day - the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Wednesday. Temperatures will be 3–5°.

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