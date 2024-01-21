An asteroid crashes in the suburbs of Berlin

On the night of Sunday, January 21, an asteroid was seen in the sky over Berlin, which, according to experts, fell to the west of the German capital, the dpa agency reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Minor Planet Center, the asteroid with a diameter of about a meter was discovered by Hungarian astronomer Christian Szarnetzky. The celestial body was initially given the preliminary name Sar2736, and now it is listed as 2024 BX1. It has been possible to detect an asteroid before it burns up in the Earth's atmosphere only a few times in recent years, dpa notes.

According to calculations by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the asteroid was supposed to fall near the community of Nennhausen in Brandenburg. The police reported that they had not received any reports of damage caused by the fall of the celestial body.

People began to gather in search of the asteroid's remnants, dpa reports.

Addendum Addendum

Last year in Germany, a meteorite weighing 3.5 kg fell into a family's garden. The stone was valued at 200 thousand euros.