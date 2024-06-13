An agent of the Russian group was preparing breakthroughs of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region

The SBU detained another agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as "Gru") in Donetsk region. The offender helped the aggressor break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest area of hostilities on the eastern front. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the informant reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops near the front line. His special focus was on fortifications and combat positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in order to identify the "necessary" locations, the defendant walked around the area on foot, where he secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders. This information was needed by the occupiers to prepare combat operations at the front, using air strikes, artillery shelling and attacks by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.

SBU cyber specialists exposed the aggressor's plans in advance and detained their agent. The SBU officers also took measures to secure the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The detainee's cell phone and bank cards, on which he received a "reward" from the Russian special service, were seized.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

