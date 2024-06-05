An accident with victims occurred on the highway Kyiv-Chop, traffic was disrupted

A traffic accident with victims occurred today on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Rivne region, which caused difficulties in driving in both directions, the regional patrol police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Today, at about 9 o'clock, on the m06 Kyiv-Chop highway, near Kolodenka, there was an accident with injured people. on a certain section, the movement of vehicles is difficult in both directions - reported in the patrol police.

Patrol officers regulate traffic and ensure the protection of the scene of an accident. Participants of the accident were hospitalized.

Drivers are advised to plan their travel itinerary based on this information.

