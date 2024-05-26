Ammunition, socks, accessories: gift ideas for military personnel

The Ukrainian military, who defend Ukraine and Ukrainians on a daily basis, also like to be given gifts, but they don't always say what they need, so UNN decided to make a selection of useful things to give to the military.

Ammunition

Today it is hard to imagine a modern soldier without quality ammunition. That is why plate carriers, pouches, high-quality clothing, which, unfortunately, does not last forever given the intensity of combat, turnstiles, gloves, glasses, backpacks, bags, helmets, headphones, thermal imagers, night vision devices will be a good gift for a soldier. Also, don't forget about such an attribute as thermal underwear, which is no less necessary in winter.

The Ukrainian military should not look like the notorious "Chmonya" or other soldiers of the "second world army".

Socks and shoes

Socks, like other clothing, do not last forever. On the front line, such items wear out quickly and are often lost. The military themselves say that even though they are not in financial need, socks are almost like currency in the army. You can also donate high-quality shoes to preserve the soldiers' feet, as quite often the military complain about the shoes they are issued by the Armed Forces. When choosing tactical shoes, you should pay attention not only to their appearance but also to their functionality. It is worth exploring which manufacturers are preferred by the military.

An anti-example is the Russian military, which seems to be indifferent to what it is fighting.

Looking at this photo, one might think that the soldier is going to a disco, not to battle.

Accessories

Watches are also an important attribute of the military. Tactical watches are shockproof and wear-resistant devices with advanced functionality. Modern watches can not only show the time, but also be used as blood pressure monitors, flashlights, thermometers, and they have maps of the area and Internet access. However, especially with the last point, one should take into account not only the type of military to which the soldier belongs, but also what tasks he performs and where he is located - it is important to be able to turn off unnecessary functions, such as receiving notifications and calls, and the backlight. This will protect the soldier, as it will not give away his position, and disabling the function of receiving/transmitting signals will protect against direction finding.

It is important that the watch is comfortable and compact, not huge, which will interfere with the military. Casio G-Shock watches will be a good option.

However, it should be noted that such functions can mostly be performed by electronic watches, which always need recharging. Therefore, a power bank can be an addition, which can also be used to charge the phone, so that the military is always in touch with his family.

It is better to buy a power bank that can be charged not only from an outlet but also from sunlight

Shovel and knives

An engineer shovel is an important attribute for a military man. But they often break down. Modern sapper shovels can be multifunctional and used as a saw or an ax. A good option would be a folding sapper shovel with a cover. A high-quality universal knife will also come in handy, which can be used not only to cut something, but also as a cutlery when there is no spoon or fork at hand. A knife with an engraving or an inscription is a very memorable thing that the owner will appreciate and cherish. Knives should be strong and sharp. After all, they have to perform many tasks. And if the blade breaks, it can cost its owner his life. The steel density should be at least 50 HRC, which ensures the strength of the blade. The handle must also be strong and equipped with inserts that prevent the knife from slipping out of your hands.

FlashlightFlashlight

A military flashlight is an extremely important product when performing any task. Its advantages are revealed not only at night, but also in dark spaces, buildings or forests. You need to be as responsible as possible and review all the important characteristics.

Flashlights are divided into different categories: a headlamp, an under-barrel flashlight, a flashlight for the side of a helmet, a flashlight to indicate your presence and the color of the group to your partners. Also, especially for combat medics, a chemical light is useful, which is a fully autonomous light source that operates without electrical power and helps to illuminate inaccessible places, mark the desired point or give a signal.

Dry shower

It's worth remembering that the military at ground zero don't always have the time and opportunity to wash and take care of their hygiene. That's why every soldier who defends our country will be happy to receive such a seemingly simple gift. Even though dry showers cost a ridiculous amount of money by today's standards, you can find them on the Internet for up to 30 hryvnias per set, and they will definitely come in handy for the military. It is worth noting that the manufacturers of such showers indicate that they help protect against eczema and psoriasis.

Weapon cleaning kit Weapon cleaning kit

Weapons are no less important in modern warfare. Given the intensity of combat operations and the number of rounds fired to repel an assault or attack, weapons can quickly become dirty and jam, which can lead to tragic consequences at the most crucial moment.

Sleeping bags

A sleeping bag can be a great gift. It is worth noting that a unique sleeping system for the militarythat does not get wet, does not get dirty, and can withstand frosts of -10°C and sometimes even lower was developed in Ukraine.

When choosing a sleeping bag for a soldier, it is better to pay attention to synthetic filling, because in this case, natural materials will not be practical.

The bag must also meet certain requirements: it must ensure that the body is kept warm during sleep, remove excess moisture that evaporates from the human body, i.e., ensure high vapor permeability, have a long service life due to the strength of fabrics and materials, resistance to abrasion and tearing, lightness and compactness of the product when folded are also important parameters.

This is not an exhaustive list of things you can give to a loved one who is defending Ukraine. This list is more of a guide, a cheat sheet that you can use to help you navigate the needs of the military.

Don't be afraid to ask the soldier, and possibly his fellow soldiers, about their needs. Remember that you should be careful when choosing even a small, in your opinion, trifle: choose the right size, taking into account the needs of this particular soldier, the type of military and the tasks he performs.

Consider the size, functionality, durability, and wear resistance of devices, accessories, and materials. Choose certified products, do not save money by giving preference to "Chinese" consumer goods, and pay attention to those products recommended by the military itself.

Remember that what can meet the needs of a civilian may not always be suitable and usable "from scratch".