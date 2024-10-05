Ambassador: Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman are calm, most pilgrims will leave Ukraine tomorrow or the day after tomorrow

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman are going on calmly. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, most pilgrims will leave Ukraine. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky, UNN reports.

"Israeli police are helping their Ukrainian colleagues maintain order and ensure security. Representatives of the Israeli embassy are providing consular assistance on the spot," Brodsky said.

According to the ambassador, tomorrow and the day after, most of the 30,000 pilgrims will leave Ukraine and return to Israel.

