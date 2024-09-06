Already after the presidential election: court postpones Trump's sentencing until Nov. 26

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116398 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118905 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151102 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
UNN Lite
Already after the presidential election: court postpones Trump's sentencing until Nov. 26

Already after the presidential election: court postpones Trump's sentencing until Nov. 26

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19542 views

A New York judge has postponed Donald Trump's sentencing in the falsified financial records case.

A New York judge postponed the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the case of forgery of financial documents until November 26, reports UNN citing NBC News.

“This decision is not made lightly by the court, but it is a decision that the court believes is in the best interest of justice,” Judge Juan Merchan wrote in a ruling issued Friday.

Merchan issued the ruling Friday after Trump's lawyers asked him to delay the Sept. 18 sentencing until after the election so they could appeal a pending ruling on presidential immunity.

The decision was expected by Sept. 16 - just two days before what would have been the first-ever sentencing of a former president on criminal charges. Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

“One business day is an unreasonably short time frame” for such an appeal, Trump's attorneys Todd Blanch and Emil Bove argued in an Aug. 14 statement. “There is no basis for further haste,” they argued.

Prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said they would “provide the court with a decision on whether a continuance for an orderly appellate proceeding is warranted” of any Trump appeal, but “would be prepared to appear for sentencing at any future date the court sets.

Merchan's decision Friday also pushed back his immunity ruling date to Nov. 12 - a full two weeks before a possible sentencing date and after the election.

Trump promises to create a commission on government efficiency headed by Musk05.09.2024, 23:03 • 79123 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

