Almost UAH 300 million in losses: Kyivavtodor CEO is served with a notice of suspicion

The Director General of Kyivavtodor and the former head of one of the capital's maintenance departments have been notified of suspicion of causing damage worth almost UAH 300 million. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

During 2022-2023, officials of the Solomianskyi District Municipal Utility Company, on the instructions of their supervisor, transported various types of waste to a land plot that was intended solely for the accumulation of snow collected on the streets of Kyiv.

In his turn, the head of Kyivavtodor allowed the controlled company to carry out actions that led to the contamination of the site with waste and materials harmful to people and the environment.

During the inspection of the land plot, scrap metal, solid household waste, plastic, and motor vehicle waste were found.

Recall

The former deputy chairman of the board of JSC Bank Finance and Credit was served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 519 million intended for ex-oligarch Kostyantyn Zhevago.