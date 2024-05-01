Almost half a million dollars bribe for influence on Chornomorsk port head: three people served with notice of suspicion

The NABU and SAPO exposed three people on an attempt to influence the director of the state-owned enterprise "MTP Chornomorsk" to make a decision in the interests of a private company. In exchange for $424,000, they promised to organize an agreement between the port and the company regarding the company's debt. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2020, the head of the legal support service of the Chornomorsk port, in collusion with a former freelance adviser to the port director and the director of one of the contractors, offered the entrepreneur to provide USD 424 thousand.

"For this amount, they promised to ensure the conclusion of an agreement between the port and the company on the assignment of the right to claim the debt in favor of another LLC," the NABU said.

The perpetrators of the crime have been served a notice of suspicion.

Charges: Part 2 Art. 28, Part 2 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is being decided.

