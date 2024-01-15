Almost a year of evading military service: pre-trial investigation against three Kyiv City Council members completed

Four servicemen of one of the military units of the TRO, three of whom are Kyiv deputies and another is an assistant to a Kyiv City Council deputy, have been evading military service for almost a year, UNN reports with reference to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

...the pre-trial investigation against the deputies of the Kyiv City Council has been completed . They are charged with evasion of military service (part 2 of Article 28, part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

Details

The investigation found that four servicemen from one of the TRO military units, three of whom are Kyiv city deputies and another is an assistant to a Kyiv City Council deputy, had been evading military service for almost a year.

"With the assistance of the head of one of the structural units of the Kyiv City Military Administration and the commander of one of the military units of the TRO, the suspects, in violation of the established procedure, managed to arrange a business trip to the Kyiv City Military Administration. At the same time, they received financial support from the unit where their service was counted," the statement said.

We would like to add that the prosecutor's office did not provide the names of the Kyiv City Council members.