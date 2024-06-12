Almost a hundred vehicles and 4 trains on fire: firefighting continues in Kyiv region due to morning Russian attack

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 5457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 5457 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225885 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167457 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161596 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161596 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146613 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112764 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112764 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200060 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100468 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100468 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 40070 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 40070 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 49537 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 49537 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100147 views

08:56 AM • 100147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 70868 views

11:06 AM • 70868 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225885 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225885 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213219 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200060 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226357 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 213919 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 70868 views

11:06 AM • 70868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 100147 views

08:56 AM • 100147 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155882 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158653 views
Almost a hundred vehicles and 4 trains on fire: firefighting continues in Kyiv region due to morning Russian attack

Almost a hundred vehicles and 4 trains on fire: firefighting continues in Kyiv region due to morning Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62859 views

The fire at an industrial plant in Kyiv region, caused by the morning shelling by the Russian Federation, continues to be extinguished by 226 personnel, 91 vehicles and four fire trains.

The fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv region is still being extinguished. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

Firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of Russia's armed aggression. 226 personnel, 91 pieces of equipment and four fire trains are working at the scene

- the SES said in a statement. 

The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles with cluster warheads: what is known12.06.24, 18:02 • 30318 views

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said that firefighters from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and the state-owned Boryspil airport were involved in firefighting and rescue units

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

