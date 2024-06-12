Almost a hundred vehicles and 4 trains on fire: firefighting continues in Kyiv region due to morning Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
The fire at an industrial plant in Kyiv region, caused by the morning shelling by the Russian Federation, continues to be extinguished by 226 personnel, 91 vehicles and four fire trains.
The fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv region is still being extinguished. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
Details
Firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of Russia's armed aggression. 226 personnel, 91 pieces of equipment and four fire trains are working at the scene
Recall
Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said that firefighters from Kyiv region, Kyiv city, Ukrzaliznytsia and the state-owned Boryspil airport were involved in firefighting and rescue units