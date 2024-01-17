Almost 85 percent of tickets were sold online in 2023 - Ukrzaliznytsia

In 2023, 84.6% of tickets were sold online through Ukrzaliznytsia's services.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNNreports.

Details

In 2023, the vast majority of passengers bought railway tickets through the services of Ukrzaliznytsia and its partners. This is the data as of December, the report says. In particular, the share of use of the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application has increased.

At the end of the year, it increased by 23.2% to 37.9%.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia trains are running on scheduledespite the air alert. Passengers are also allowed to board the next scheduled train if they are late for theirs due to the danger.

Amid the predicted cold weather: Ukrzaliznytsia reminded about the invincibility points at railway stations