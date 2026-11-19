In Ukraine, nearly 600,000 service members have already provided biological samples for DNA identification. They are used to identify deceased defenders, particularly in cases where comparison with relatives’ DNA is impossible. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, more than 92% of the collected samples have been transferred for storage to the Ministry of Defence’s Genomic Information Records Centre. Another 5,539 samples have been transferred to investigative units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of investigations into service members who went missing.

The Ministry of Defence pays particular attention to orphaned service members, who may not have close relatives with whom genetic material can be compared.

Military units are required to record the status of such service members separately and organise the collection of their biological samples as a priority.

If an orphaned service member has no relatives with whom their DNA can be compared, their sample may prove decisive in identification if the body is repatriated - explained Deputy Minister of Defence Liubov Halan.

According to her, samples must be collected in advance so that, in the event of a service member’s death, they do not remain unidentified.

The Ministry of Defence reminded that, during martial law, the collection of biological material from service members is mandatory.

The procedure is carried out using a swab from the inside of the cheek. It does not require intervention in the body and is safe and painless.

The genomic information obtained is used to identify the deceased. The law does not permit it to be used to establish paternity or other family ties in cases unrelated to service members who have gone missing.

In 2026, the Ministry of Defence received 270,000 biological-sample collection kits. The ministry is coordinating further supplies with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Commission on Missing Persons, and charitable organisations.

In addition to DNA identification, the Ministry of Defence is working to introduce two further methods of identifying deceased service members—through fingerprints and dental records.

Electronic scanners are planned for collecting fingerprint data; they will record the fingerprints of the fingers, palms, and soles of the feet. The relevant draft order of the Ministry of Defence is undergoing external approval.

A bill on dental identification has already been drafted. In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing a draft experimental resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

For the full implementation of both methods, it is necessary to create a system for collecting, storing, and automatically comparing service members’ biometric data with the data of the deceased.

Ministry of Defense for the first time purchases DNA systems for military identification for UAH 37.8 million