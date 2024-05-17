ukenru
Almost 300 administrators of Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service to update data - Director of ASC Department

Almost 300 administrators of Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service to update data - Director of ASC Department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26516 views

Almost 300 administrators of Kyiv's ASCs are ready to receive persons liable for military service to update their data starting May 18.

Starting May 18, Kyiv's ASCs will be ready to receive persons liable for military service. To apply, you need to have an identity document and, if available, a military ticket or a military registration certificate. Natalia Shamrai, director of the ASC department in Kyiv. Natalia Shamrai emphasized on Kyiv24 TV channel that the capacity and throughput of the ASCs are at the proper level, UNN reports .

Tomorrow, from 9:00 to 18:00, all Kyiv city ASCs are ready to receive persons liable for military service so that they can update their data. Everyone is welcome, we do not turn anyone away. We are connected to the system. A person has to come and bring an identity document, a military ticket or a military registration certificate, if he or she has one. We will continue to update the data. 

- Natalia Shamrai said.

According to the official, almost 300 ASC administrators are currently connected in the capital: "good capacity and bandwidth to receive people." At the same time, according to Shamrai, if the system fails to work in a certain way, then "we will find out and decide where to go.

Recall

Starting May 18, ASCs will have to provide services for updating military registration data for men aged 18 to 60. UNN found out whether the ASCs are ready to provide services for updating data.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising