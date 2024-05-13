Almost 2,000 children killed or injured since the start of full-scale invasion in Ukraine - UNICEF

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv  •  UNN

Almost 2000 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, according to a UNICEF report.

At least 1993 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022. This is stated in a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on average, two children become victims of the war in Ukraine every day. At the same time, UNICEF emphasizes that the actual number of victims is likely to be much higher.

As we see in all wars, rash decisions and actions of adults cost children their lives, safety and future

the report says.

The Foundation also emphasized that the war also has a negative impact on children's mental health: half of adolescents report sleep problems, and one in five has intrusive thoughts and memories.

In addition, according to UNICEF, almost a million children across the country do not have access to full-time education due to lack of security.

UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for all children to be protected from harm. This includes an end to the brutal use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure that harm children

the organization added.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
yunisefUNICEF
ukraineUkraine

