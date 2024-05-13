Almost 2,000 children killed or injured since the start of full-scale invasion in Ukraine - UNICEF

At least 1993 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022. This is stated in a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on average, two children become victims of the war in Ukraine every day. At the same time, UNICEF emphasizes that the actual number of victims is likely to be much higher.

As we see in all wars, rash decisions and actions of adults cost children their lives, safety and future the report says.

The Foundation also emphasized that the war also has a negative impact on children's mental health: half of adolescents report sleep problems, and one in five has intrusive thoughts and memories.

In addition, according to UNICEF, almost a million children across the country do not have access to full-time education due to lack of security.

UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for all children to be protected from harm. This includes an end to the brutal use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure that harm children the organization added.

UNICEF: 124 children killed or injured by mines in Ukraine in two years