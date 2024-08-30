Almost 200 settlements in Sumy region are to be evacuated: how and where to go to leave the region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Almost 200 settlements in Sumy region are to be evacuated: how and where to go to leave the region

Almost 200 settlements in Sumy region are to be evacuated: how and where to go to leave the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16724 views

In the Sumy region, 183 settlements have been identified for evacuation due to the danger of shelling. Coordination centers have been set up to support the evacuees, and information on temporary housing and social assistance is being provided.

Already 183 settlements of Sumy region have been identified as those whose residents are subject to evacuation. Local residents are asked not to delay and leave for safer regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Details

The RMA emphasizes that it is dangerous to stay in these territories now, as the enemy continues to intensively shell Sumy region using various types of weapons, including multiple rocket launchers, which affects the civilian population of these communities.

Evacuation coordination headquarters have been set up in each of the districts of Sumy Oblast to support and accompany the evacuees. The decision was made in accordance with a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Body of second victim of Russian air strike found under rubble in Sumy30.08.24, 12:39 • 19956 views

At the headquarters, people who have left or are planning to leave are provided with information about available places for temporary residence, the possibility of receiving social support, legal and other assistance, and options for quickly engaging displaced persons in activities in local communities, taking into account their professional and personal experience.

The RMA emphasized that residents of Sumy region who have decided to move to safer places can find out about the time and place of evacuation from the head of the community or the head of the settlement.

You can also contact the following phone numbers for information on evacuation: 0953864306 (9 to 17), 0506507083, (0542) 77-96-77 (round the clock). You can also find out the necessary information about the collection points, the route within the humanitarian corridors, places of arrival and first aid by calling the hotline of the Ministry of Integration at 1548

- the administration summarized. 

The agency says that an evacuation train has been running from Shostka to Kyiv since August 28. The train departs at 12:21. Evacuation is free of charge by appointment.

You can sign up for evacuation by train  at the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Shostka City Council (43a Svobody St.) or one hour before departure directly at the evacuation car.

You can also get information about traveling in an evacuation car by calling: (05449) 7-09-05 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), 095 72 55 011, 098 76 96 176 (around the clock).

In addition, for  evacuation issues, please call:

  • Evacuation coordination headquarters - 063 97 84 977 (round the clock)
  • Phone number of the hotline of the Department of Social Policy of Sumy RSA 0542 77 96 77

Okhtyrka district:

  • 050 578 25 23, 
  •  099 617 52 04.

Sumy district:

  • 066 708 30 84, 
  • 066 198 29 37, 
  • 095 386 43 06.

Shostka district:

  • 066 760 09 36, 
  • 066 675 14 80, 
  • 093 326 50 06.

Konotop district:

  • 068 429 06 08, 
  • 097 408 11 24, 
  • (05447) 6-24-0.

More than 21 thousand people evacuated from Sumy region - Artyukh30.08.24, 13:19 • 14473 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

