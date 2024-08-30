Almost 200 settlements in Sumy region are to be evacuated: how and where to go to leave the region

Already 183 settlements of Sumy region have been identified as those whose residents are subject to evacuation. Local residents are asked not to delay and leave for safer regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Details

The RMA emphasizes that it is dangerous to stay in these territories now, as the enemy continues to intensively shell Sumy region using various types of weapons, including multiple rocket launchers, which affects the civilian population of these communities.

Evacuation coordination headquarters have been set up in each of the districts of Sumy Oblast to support and accompany the evacuees. The decision was made in accordance with a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the headquarters, people who have left or are planning to leave are provided with information about available places for temporary residence, the possibility of receiving social support, legal and other assistance, and options for quickly engaging displaced persons in activities in local communities, taking into account their professional and personal experience.

The RMA emphasized that residents of Sumy region who have decided to move to safer places can find out about the time and place of evacuation from the head of the community or the head of the settlement.

You can also contact the following phone numbers for information on evacuation: 0953864306 (9 to 17), 0506507083, (0542) 77-96-77 (round the clock). You can also find out the necessary information about the collection points, the route within the humanitarian corridors, places of arrival and first aid by calling the hotline of the Ministry of Integration at 1548 - the administration summarized.

The agency says that an evacuation train has been running from Shostka to Kyiv since August 28. The train departs at 12:21. Evacuation is free of charge by appointment.

You can sign up for evacuation by train at the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Shostka City Council (43a Svobody St.) or one hour before departure directly at the evacuation car.

You can also get information about traveling in an evacuation car by calling: (05449) 7-09-05 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), 095 72 55 011, 098 76 96 176 (around the clock).

In addition, for evacuation issues, please call:

Evacuation coordination headquarters - 063 97 84 977 (round the clock)

Phone number of the hotline of the Department of Social Policy of Sumy RSA 0542 77 96 77



Okhtyrka district:

050 578 25 23,

099 617 52 04.

Sumy district:

066 708 30 84,

066 198 29 37,

095 386 43 06.

Shostka district:

066 760 09 36,

066 675 14 80,

093 326 50 06.

Konotop district:

068 429 06 08,

097 408 11 24,

(05447) 6-24-0.

