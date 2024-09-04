Almost 11 thousand people hid in the subway during the night attack of the Russian Federation

Almost 11,000 people, including more than a thousand children, took refuge in Kyiv subway stations during the night attack by Russian Federation. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro, according to UNN.



Last night, on September 4, nearly 11,000 people, including 1,155 children, took refuge in Kyiv metro stations during a massive air attack - , the Kyiv Metro said in a statement.

They reminded that 46 underground stations in the capital operate around the clock in shelter mode. All lobbies are open without exception during the air raid. Folding chairs, modular benches, blankets and mattresses are available at the stations. All this is available from the staff on duty.

Due to the fact that the air raid lasted more than four hours, the stations of the ground section were opened later. The trains could not get on the line in sufficient numbers, so they ran according to dispatcher control rather than the usual schedule, the subway said.

In cases where the alarm occurs during a shift change, trains that have been left to stand overnight at the terminal stations, as well as partially backup trains, run on the metro lines. Stations on the open section are opened to passengers approximately 10-15 minutes before the arrival of the first train to avoid crowds on the platform - was indicated in the subway.

22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus