All-Ukrainian radio dictation to be held on October 25 - media

The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will take place on Friday, October 25, on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will take place on Friday, October 25, on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, which is celebrated on October 27.

The dictation will be broadcast on all platforms of the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine: on television, radio and digital media.

It is not yet known who will write and read this year's text, it will be announced later.

Recall

Last year, the text of the radio dictation was called “Roads of Ukraine”, written by Ukrainian translator and poet Kateryna Kalytko. The dictation was read by theater and film actor Oleksiy Hladkovsky.