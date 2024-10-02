ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137642 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143025 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141748 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141804 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154832 views
Actual
All-Ukrainian radio dictation to be held on October 25 - media

All-Ukrainian radio dictation to be held on October 25 - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13321 views

The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will be held on October 25 on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language. It will be broadcast on all Public Broadcasting platforms, and the author and reader of the text will be announced later.

The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will take place on Friday, October 25, on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The All-Ukrainian radio dictation of national unity will take place on Friday, October 25, on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, which is celebrated on October 27.

The dictation will be broadcast on all platforms of the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine: on television, radio and digital media. 

It is not yet known who will write and read this year's text, it will be announced later.

Recall

 Last year, the text of the radio dictation was called “Roads of Ukraine”, written  by Ukrainian translator and poet Kateryna Kalytko. The dictation was read by theater and film actor Oleksiy Hladkovsky.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

CultureEvents
ukraineUkraine

