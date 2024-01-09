All traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted in Mykolaiv region

All temporary road traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted since 14:00 on Tuesday. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

From 14.00, we will lift all traffic restrictions in the region. All services continue to work around the clock to eliminate the effects of the weather and to clean and treat the road surface - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Previously

UNN reported that the restrictions on freight and passenger traffic on highways, imposed amid bad weather, have been lifted, except for the section of the M-13 highway.

