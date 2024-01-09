ukenru
All traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted in Mykolaiv region

All traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25125 views

All traffic restrictions have been lifted in Mykolaiv region.

All temporary road traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted since 14:00 on Tuesday. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports

From 14.00, we will lift all traffic restrictions in the region. All services continue to work around the clock to eliminate the effects of the weather and to clean and treat the road surface

- Kim wrote on Telegram.

Previously 

UNN reported that the restrictions on freight and passenger traffic on highways, imposed amid bad weather, have been lifted, except for the section of the M-13 highway. 

Classic winter weather is expected in Ukraine in the second decade of January - forecasters09.01.24, 12:29 • 29738 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

