All shelters in Ukraine will be inventoried and entered into a special register: Rada supports bill

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104377 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109935 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177740 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143312 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140248 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177422 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80805 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 39785 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 87995 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 57795 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 49174 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177741 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193449 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144845 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140274 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156970 views
All shelters in Ukraine will be inventoried and entered into a special register: Rada supports bill

All shelters in Ukraine will be inventoried and entered into a special register: Rada supports bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24767 views

Ukraine will create so-called safety centers and conduct an inventory of shelters. The draft law provides for the accounting of protective structures, the creation of an electronic register and the mandatory construction of shelters in new apartment buildings.

Ukraine will create so-called security centers, where several emergency services will be located at once. In addition, an inventory of all shelters will be made and entered into a special register. This was stated by Olena Shulyak, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Servant of the People party.

Details

The corresponding draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Prevention of Emergencies and Elimination of Their Consequences, Formation of a Fund for Civil Defense Facilities, Creation of Classrooms and Safety Centers" (No. 11345) was supported by the Verkhovna Rada today, on September 17.

According to Shulyak, Ukraine will build a system of civil defense facilities in accordance with EU standards. This includes the creation of so-called security centers, which will house several emergency services at once: a fire station with a control room, a base for an emergency medical team, and a police station.

The draft law also introduces new rules for accounting for protective structures. First of all, it concerns bomb shelters and shelters. From now on, each shelter must be registered and undergo a technical inventory.

This will help to know the exact number and condition of such structures. In addition, the draft law stipulates that new construction of apartment buildings, in particular, will be required to build shelters. It also envisages the creation of an electronic register to which fire and rescue units should be added to ensure local fire protection

- Shulyak said. 

In addition, condominiums will be obliged to inspect the existing underground space and equip civil defense facilities there and maintain them, if such a decision is made at a general meeting. That is, it will be up to the residents of the building to decide, explained Shulyak.

She also added that previously, each company decided for itself whether it needed emergency services. Now the emphasis is on specific facilities where the risk of accidents or disasters is particularly high.

In addition, the MP noted, the draft law No. 11345 adopted as a basis means integration into the EU civil protection mechanism and aims to bring the civil protection system in line with EU standards.

Ministry of Education and Science on the construction of shelters in schools: we cover almost 85% of the need in all frontline and border regions26.08.24, 16:50 • 27286 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics

