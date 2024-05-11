All children were evacuated from some settlements in the north of Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61692 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247226 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173424 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164803 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113029 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63264 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100702 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44886 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37857 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247226 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223184 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61692 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37857 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112299 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113234 views
All children were evacuated from some settlements in the north of Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55220 views

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, all children have been evacuated from northern settlements such as Strilecha, Pilne and Borysivka in Kharkiv region, while 28 civilians refused to be evacuated from these areas.

All children have been evacuated from the northern settlements such as Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka. The head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

If we are talking about such settlements as Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, according to our information, there are no children there. At that time, there were 28 civilians there, who at one time flatly refused to evacuate, and even now. As for the main direction of evacuation, it is the Vovchansk direction 

- Syniehubov said.

He added that 2,000 people, including children, lived in Vovchansk before the start of active hostilities.

"We had a forced evacuation of children in this area. According to our information, there are no children from Vovchansk and the areas closer to the border," added Sinegubov.

Recall

From the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are currently taking place, 2526 people were evacuated.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

