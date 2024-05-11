All children were evacuated from some settlements in the north of Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

All children have been evacuated from the northern settlements such as Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka. The head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

If we are talking about such settlements as Strilecha, Pylne and Borysivka, according to our information, there are no children there. At that time, there were 28 civilians there, who at one time flatly refused to evacuate, and even now. As for the main direction of evacuation, it is the Vovchansk direction - Syniehubov said.

He added that 2,000 people, including children, lived in Vovchansk before the start of active hostilities.

"We had a forced evacuation of children in this area. According to our information, there are no children from Vovchansk and the areas closer to the border," added Sinegubov.

From the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are currently taking place, 2526 people were evacuated.