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Algeria to deploy troops abroad for the first time in over 50 years – what is known about the operation in Niger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Algeria plans to deploy troops to Niger to protect energy facilities and fight terrorists. The scale of the operation has not yet been disclosed.

Algeria to deploy troops abroad for the first time in over 50 years – what is known about the operation in Niger

Algeria plans to deploy its troops to Niger to protect oil and gas facilities and combat terrorist groups. This could become the country's first foreign military operation since 1973. Meduza reports, UNN writes.

Details

The decision to deploy troops is being made amid expanding military cooperation between Algeria and Niger. One of the operation's main tasks will be to protect energy infrastructure owned by Algerian companies.

In addition, Algerian military personnel are expected to join the fight against jihadist groups, cross-border crime, and smuggling in border areas.

First foreign military operation in more than half a century

The last time Algeria sent regular troops beyond its territory was in 1973. At that time, Algerian units took part in the Arab states' war against Israel.

The current operation will mark a significant shift in Algeria's military policy, as the country has not involved its regular army in combat operations abroad for decades.

At the same time, the exact timing of the troop deployment, the size of the contingent, and the duration of its stay in Niger have not yet been specified.

Algeria prepares death penalty for arson amid wildfires - Bloomberg01.09.26, 09:51 • 11224 views

Stepan Haftko

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