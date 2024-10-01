Air quality is improving in Kyiv. The exception is Darnytskyi district

Most districts of the capital have seen a significant decrease in air pollution. Only in Darnytskyi district the air quality index remains high. This was reported by KCMA on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Only the Darnytskyi district of the capital has a high level of air quality index. In other districts of the capital, there is a noticeable decrease in pollution - , KCMA said in a statement.

The following air pollution indicators are observed at Kyiv stationary air monitoring stations:

- 64-G European Union Avenue - overall air quality index is 21 (very low level of pollution).

- 20 Shchuseva St. overall air quality index - 29 (low level).

- 28 Turivska St. - quality index 30 (low level).

- 97 Beresteysky Avenue - quality index 23 (very low level).

- 22 Kitaivska St. - quality index 34 (low level of pollution).

- 7/1 Kharkivske Shosse St. - quality index 34 (low level).

- 26, Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St. - air quality index 75 (high level).

The KCMA noted that the overall air quality index is generated automatically based on several major pollutants. The lower the index, the better the air quality.

Earlier it was reportedthat as of 08:00 on October 1, the level of air pollution in Kyiv was low. The radiation background in the whole city is normal.