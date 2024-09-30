Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv - KCSA

The air condition in the capital has temporarily deteriorated, it is recommended to refrain from ventilation and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 14:00 on September 30, there is a temporary deterioration in the air condition in Kyiv," reports the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

According to the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation, as of 14:00 on September 30, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) was recorded. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv region.

Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment

Also, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind flows from the Caspian lowland, where a dust storm and high air pollution are continuing, are entering Ukraine. Dust will fall on the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less. At the same time, the air quality in Kyiv region may also deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with the smoke that will spread from outside Ukraine from the northeast.

Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center

We recommend that the situation with the air quality be improved: