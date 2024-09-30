Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv - KCSA

ukenru
11:19 PM • 64929 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 103219 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166598 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 137619 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 143007 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 138998 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182029 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112067 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172597 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100022 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109659 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111749 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46455 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53478 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182029 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188905 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141794 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146508 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154823 views
Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv - KCSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16908 views

Temporary air quality deterioration is observed in the capital. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting your time outside, and drinking plenty of water.

The air condition in the capital has temporarily deteriorated, it is recommended to refrain from ventilation and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 14:00 on September 30, there is a temporary deterioration in the air condition in Kyiv," reports the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

According to the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation, as of 14:00 on September 30, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) was recorded. The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv region.

Smoke is observed in Kyiv due to natural fires in the region - Ministry of Environment30.09.24, 13:43 • 33301 view

Also, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind flows from the Caspian lowland, where a dust storm and high air pollution are continuing, are entering Ukraine. Dust will fall on the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2, but its amount will be less. At the same time, the air quality in Kyiv region may also deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with the smoke that will spread from outside Ukraine from the northeast.

Dust storm from the Caspian Sea moves to Ukraine, situation will remain preliminary until Friday - Ukrhydrometeorology Center30.09.24, 11:28 • 17120 views

We recommend that the situation with the air quality be improved:

  • close windows; 
  • limit the time spent outside; 
  • drink plenty of water; 
  • If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kyivKyiv

