Air quality in Kyiv is gradually returning to normal - Ministry of Environment

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104303 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177658 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143275 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146417 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177382 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80573 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 39517 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 87723 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 57533 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 48897 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193409 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144819 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140256 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156955 views
Actual
Air quality in Kyiv is gradually returning to normal - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18382 views

As of the evening of September 20, the smoke in Kyiv has almost disappeared, and the indicators are approaching normal. The Minister of Environmental Protection said that the situation is normalizing due to warming and stronger winds.

As of the evening of September 20, the smoke that was observed in Kyiv in the morning has almost disappeared. The situation is normalizing, and the indicators are already approaching normal. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Fortunately, it is a situational issue. What happened today and may still happen depends on the weather conditions, but the situation is normalizing. As soon as it became warmer and there was a little more wind, we saw that there was practically no smoke in the capital. You can still feel the combustion products in the air, but the indicators are still approaching normal. The situation on the right bank is slightly better. The situation on the left bank is a little worse, with some excess of the norm," said Hrynchuk.

She emphasized the need to develop an air monitoring system, as this will allow for a proper response to air pollution concentrations.

Recall

In the morning, a temporary deterioration in air quality was observed in the capital due to an increase in the concentration of suspended particles.

The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality in the capital was forest fires in the Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky, and Fenevytsky forestries of Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature drops.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" statedthat all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital was caused by other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

