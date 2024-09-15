Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires and weather conditions

There is a temporary deterioration in air quality in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Probably, the main factors of this phenomenon are fires in the ecosystems of the Kyiv region and meteorological conditions that contribute to the accumulation of harmful impurities in the surface air layer.

To minimize the negative impact, experts recommend:

- close the windows;

- limit the time spent outside;

- drink plenty of water;

- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum setting.

For up-to-date information on air quality, follow the real-time data via the links https://asm.kyivcity.gov.ua/ or in the Kyiv Digital app https://kyiv.digital/start.

