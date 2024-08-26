Air Force warns of UAV strike movements in several regions

Groups of attack drones have been detected moving in the direction of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the movement of the attack UAVs was recorded:

1. Several groups of attack UAVs in the Kyiv region, heading for the capital.

2. From Khmelnytsky to Vinnytsia.

3. From Cherkasy to Vinnytsia region.

4. 4. From Chernihiv and Sumy to Poltava.

5. From the Kherson region to the Mykolaiv region.

