Air defense works on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region amid an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces in the region are working on targets, the Kyiv RMA reported, UNN writes.

Kyiv region: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety - RMA reported on Telegram.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported on:

1. Strike drone - in the center of Kyiv region in the direction of Kyiv.

2. Strike drone - in the north of Cherkasy region.

