Air defense works on enemy drones in Kyiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv region due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region amid an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces in the region are working on targets, the Kyiv RMA reported, UNN writes.
Kyiv region: Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety
The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported on:
1. Strike drone - in the center of Kyiv region in the direction of Kyiv.
2. Strike drone - in the north of Cherkasy region.
Russian attack on Kyiv region: three wounded, including a baby, consequences showed26.08.24, 13:04 • 18571 view