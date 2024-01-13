Air defense system triggered in Kirovohrad region in the morning: no casualties or damage reported
Kyiv • UNN
In Kirovograd region, air defense was deployed during a missile attack. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage.
In Kirovograd region this morning, air defense forces practiced during a missile attack by the Russian army. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, according to UNN.
Dear friends! The morning started with a massive enemy missile attack. The defenders of the sky worked in Kirovohrad region. No casualties or damage to the area
Addendum
In Poltava region, an unexploded rocket fell during an enemy attack.