Air defense system triggered in Kirovohrad region in the morning: no casualties or damage reported

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Air defense system triggered in Kirovohrad region in the morning: no casualties or damage reported

Air defense system triggered in Kirovohrad region in the morning: no casualties or damage reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Kirovograd region, air defense was deployed during a missile attack. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage.

In Kirovograd region this morning, air defense forces practiced during a missile attack by the Russian army. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head  of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration  Andriy Raykovych, according to UNN. 

Dear friends! The morning started with a massive enemy missile attack. The defenders of the sky worked in Kirovohrad region. No casualties or damage to the area

- wrote Raikovich on Telegram.

Addendum

In Poltava region, an unexploded rocket fell during an enemy attack.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

