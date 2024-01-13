Air defense system triggered in Kirovohrad region in the morning: no casualties or damage reported

In Kirovograd region this morning, air defense forces practiced during a missile attack by the Russian army. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, according to UNN.

Dear friends! The morning started with a massive enemy missile attack. The defenders of the sky worked in Kirovohrad region. No casualties or damage to the area - wrote Raikovich on Telegram.

Addendum

In Poltava region, an unexploded rocket fell during an enemy attack.